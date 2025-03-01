George Wood/Getty Images

Ex-EFL star Sam Parkin is of the view that Bradford City boss Graham Alexander deserves a massive amount of credit for the Bantams’ imperious home form this season.

The Bantams suffered relegation from League One back in the 2018/19 season and have not been able to crawl their way out of the fourth tier since, despite massive fan backing.

In this campaign, however, the Bantams have shown their steel and are one of the favourites to achieve automatic promotion back to League One as they sit second in the league behind Walsall.

Alexander’s side have one of the stingiest backlines in League Two as they have conceded only 28 goals in 33 league games – and that is something which has caught Parkin’s eye.

Bradford have been particularly brilliant at home, where they have secured an impressive 42 points from a possible 51 and the ex-EFL star insisted that Alexander deserves the credit for the Bantams’ brilliant home form.

“They are a different proposition to that which started the season but of course it is built on an incredibly strong defence, not conceding in eight of their last nine [league games]”, Parkin said on What The EFL (44:04) about the League Two outfit.

Home Record Away Record 13 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss 4 wins, 6 draws and 6 losses 42 points in 17 games 18 points in 16 games Bradford City’s home and away League One records this season

“I think the only goal they conceded, was in that narrow defeat at AFC Wimbledon; ten wins in 13, they are absolutely motoring.

“They have not had top-ten home form since they have been down in League Two; they are the best home team this season, 13 wins in 17.

“And that has been hanging over them, I think and has been so detrimental to their challenge, because of what that can be, at their stadium when they are playing well.

“16th best home form last season with nine wins, in the 2022/23 season, it was again only nine wins.

“So, that has been a huge turnaround and that is why Graham Alexander deserves so much credit because so may have tried and so few have been able to get it right.”

Bradford are in a brilliant run of form and they will look to march on to their aim of automatic promotion with another win against Salford City today.

Alexander has been with the Bantams since November of 2023 and he is on his way to taking them back to League One at the end of this term on the back of a fantastic home record.