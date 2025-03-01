Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs West Bromwich Albion

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

An in-form Leeds United side are set to play hosts to fellow promotion-chasers West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road this afternoon.

For Leeds United, it will be a challenge to build on their five game unbeaten run. The Whites, under Daniel Farke, have been the dominant force in the Championship this season. Their attacking players have been on a roll and despite having lost Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter – two of their top stars from last season, they have shown their opponents no mercy.

71 goals have been scored in 34 matches so far and Tony Mowbray’s side will have a job in hand to stop them from scoring.

The Baggies, on the other hand, are yet to hit the ground running under their new manager Tony Mowbray. The veteran boss took over from Carlos Corberan in the middle of January but is yet to find a foothold at the Hawthorns.

In the seven matches he has been in charge of the Baggies, he has won three and lost three, though those stats have been just about enough to keep them in the mix for the playoffs. They have Coventry City breathing down their necks though, as Frank Lampard’s team, placed seventh, are just a point adrift.

Recent Form (league)

Leeds United: WWWWW

West Brom: WDLWL

Key Men

Leeds United

Leeds United have found goals from unlikely sources this season. While Junior Firpo scored the side’s opening goal against Sheffield United, Pascal Struijk scored a brace to give them the victory against Sunderland. Even if the duo fail to contribute towards the attacking side of things, their contributions in defence will definitely be key.

Apart from the duo, the usual suspects Joel Piroe, Brenden Aaronson and Daniel James are also going to be key. Ao Tanaka, on the other hand, has been the unsung hero but his presence at the heart of midfield is going to be crucial.

West Brom

West Brom have been missing their top goalscorer Josh Maja, who is currently sidelined with a lower leg injury. Adam Armstrong, a former player under Tony Mowbray, signed in February, has manned the forward line in his absence and is expected to be a preferred option yet again.

Former Celtic winger Mikey Johnston could be used down the left wing. Goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, who has been used in West Brom’s last four league games could be kept busy given Leeds United’s attacking strength.

Last Elland Road meetings Date Leeds United 1-1 West Brom 19/08/2023 Leeds United 3-1 West Brom 23/05/2021 Leeds United 1-0 West Brom 02/10/2019 Leeds vs West Brom at Elland Road last three

Prediction

Leeds United beat fellow promotion rivals Sheffield United 3-1 in their last game where they showed grit to come from behind, after having trailed until the 72nd minute. Even in the match against Sunderland they had to grind out the result, eventually winning it 2-1.

Against West Brom a similar performance is expected which will help them take another step in the direction of earning automatic promotion.

IF Score Prediction

Leeds United 2-0 West Brom