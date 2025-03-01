Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Ex-EFL winger Adrian Clarke has admitted that Blackburn Rovers’ appointment of Valerien Ismael failed to impress him and termed the Frenchman a League One-level manager.

In the midst of Blackburn Rovers’ hunt to secure a place in the playoffs, they faced a managerial change with John Eustace leaving them for Derby County and they found his replacement in the form of Ismael.

The 49-year-old tactician was out of work after he was sacked from Watford in March 2024 and he has taken up the mantle to lead Blackburn’s promotion hunt.

Clarke, however, is not convinced by Blackburn’s appointment of Ismael, as he feels that a team like Rovers, who are in a strong position to secure a place in the playoffs in the Championship this season, should do better than the Frenchman.

The ex-EFL star says that apart from the Barnsley job, Ismael has failed to impress him while managing teams like West Bromwich Albion, Watford and Besiktas in recent years and thinks that he is not a Championship-level manager.

When asked about the appointment of Ismael, Clarke said on What The EFL (2:10): “I am underwhelmed. I have to be honest; I think a club that is inside the playoffs in the Championship can do better.

Clubs Duration Games Barnsley October 2020 – June 2021 44 West Bromwich Albion July 2021 – February 2022 31 Besiktas March 2022 – October 2022 18 Watford July 2023 – March 2024 40 Blackburn Rovers February 2025 – Ismael’s recent managerial history

“I don’t mean to sound mean towards Valerian Ismael.

“I just think he is a bit of a journeyman manager. That is how I see it.

“He did make a big impression at Barnsley, definitely; he got that team going, the energy was amazing, the pressing and the rotation of strikers was different, but when he tried to translate that at a higher level, it has not really worked.

“West Bromwich Albion, did not last a season, did he? The win ratio is around 38 per cent, not great for West Brom in the Championship.

“At Besiktas, he lasted 19 games, a 42 per cent win ratio for Besiktas, that is rubbish, and Watford did not last a season, did he? And he had a win ratio of 19 per cent.

“I think he is more of a League One-level manager, is how I perceive it, if I am being honest.”

Blackburn are hopeful of a big push at promotion this season despite losing Eustace, and if that does not materialise then their appointment of Ismael will come under the microscope.