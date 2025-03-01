Carl Recine/Getty Images

Newcastle United do not have two different lists for the summer depending on whether they qualify for the Champions League next season or not, according to journalist Craig Hope (8:47).

After three transfer windows of limited incoming activity, the Magpies are expected to be able to splash the cash a bit more in the approaching summer window, due to having made progress on their PSR situation.

The summer is likely to be a crucial period as Eddie Howe tries to move Newcastle to the next level and address his squad depth issues.

There have been thoughts that Newcastle will have two lists of targets, depending upon whether they qualify for the Champions League or not.

Competition Progress Premier League (27 games) 6th FA Cup 5th Round (ongoing) EFL Cup Finalists (ongoing) Newcastle United’s 2024-25 season

If Newcastle are not in the Champions League next season then that would mean less income, as participation in the blue ribbon competition is a lucrative affair.

However, according to Hope, the club have not drawn up two separate lists of targets dependent upon whether they secure Champions League football.

The club held a key scouting summit last weekend to work out their plans and there is no sign yet of a change of course.

Newcastle are suggested to know what they have to do in the transfer market and a new goalkeeper is a priority for the Magpies, with James Trafford of Burnley a key target, Hope says.

Howe will look to make sure Newcastle do have the added benefit of Champions League income for the summer transfer window, but his focus will also be on delivering silverware this term and being in the EFL Cup final against Liverpool is the perfect opportunity for the former Bournemouth boss to do that.