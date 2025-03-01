Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool legend John Barnes has hailed Luis Diaz and Dominic Szoboszlai for their efforts off the ball, and believes their desire to help the team regain possession has made the Reds such a good team.

Arne Slot’s side have been phenomenal this season and have already established a 13-point lead over second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League table after securing a 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Wednesday.

A goal in each half from Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister helped the Reds extend their unbeaten run to 24 games in the Premier League.

Reflecting on the match, Barnes insisted Szoboszlai and Diaz have impressed him with their work-rate off the ball, and believes it has helped the Reds this season becoming a better team.

The Liverpool legend highlighted the Hungarian’s performance and insisted that people do not see how the 24-year old goes forward to attack and comes back to help the defence, when the Reds lose the ball.

Barnes said on LFC TV’s Reaction (6:29) after their 2-0 win against the Magpies: “If you look at what Diaz and Szoboszlai particularly does off the ball, because yes, he nearly got to the end of that, but then he is chasing back to make chasing back to make a tackle in his box.

Opponent Date Paris Saint-Germain (A) 05/03 Southampton (H) 08/03 Paris Saint-Germain (H) 11/03 Newcastle United (N) 16/03 Everton (H) 02/04 Liverpool’s next five games

“Szoboszlai breaks forward as he does all the time, but when they lose the ball, they chase back.

“And a lot of people don’t see that. And that is why we are such a good team because everybody works hard.”

Szoboszlai has contributed significantly for the Reds at both ends of the pitch, registering eight goal contributions this season in the Premier League, while averaging 1.45 blocks every match to help the Liverpool backline (fbref).

The Colombian forward has also been vital for the Reds in this campaign, scoring nine goals in the league and averaging 1.31 tackles each game to help Arne Slot’s men out of possession (fbref).

The Reds will now switch their attention to the Champions League, as they are set to travel to France to face Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint German on Wednesday in the first leg of the Round of 16.