Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel thinks the Gers just need to get through to the end of the season and make some good decisions, while stressing the current group of players just do not have the character to handle the expectations of the club.

Interim boss Barry Ferguson failed to build on Rangers’ midweek win at Kilmarnock when they were turned over 2-1 at home by Motherwell on Saturday afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

There were hopes that Ferguson could lead the Gers to another win and build on a new manager bounce effect, but that failed to materialise.

Over 50,000 Rangers fans packed into Ibrox, but saw Motherwell take the lead with just nine minutes on the clock when Luke Armstrong scored.

It was 2-0 after half an hour as Tom Sparrow piled more misery on the hosts and though Cyriel Dessers was able to strike in the 54th minute, it ended up proving to be no more than a consolation as Rangers were beaten.

Ferguson made three changes at half-time, while five substitutes in total were sent on to try to change the Gers’ fortunes.

Fixture Competition Fenerbahce (A) Europa League Fenerbahce (H) Europa League Celtic (A) Scottish Premiership Dundee (A) Scottish Premiership Hibernian (H) Scottish Premiership Rangers’ next five fixtures

Former Gers star Dalziel is not blaming Ferguson for the poor result and thinks that if Philippe Clement had still been in charge it would have made no difference, apart from a noticeably smaller crowd.

Dalziel is of the view there are just too many Rangers players who lack the character needed to live up to the expectations demanded at Ibrox and insists the board must just get through to the summer and make the right decisions, which they have so often failed to do.

“I look at this Rangers team and they don’t fill me with confidence character wise, especially at Ibrox and especially when there’s 49,000 plus there demanding what Rangers demand from a football player”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard (161:14).

“They’ve not got it in their locker.

“I feel for the fans because Rangers’ board have got a lot to answer for, for me.



“They brought in Barry and put him out there to close this gap. If Clement had stayed in charge, it would have been the same, there would have been 20,000 at Ibrox this afternoon.

“They turned out in their droves because of Wednesday night and Saturday.

“Look, it’s papering over the cracks. They need to get to the end of the season and address what they are doing as a football club to go forward.

“Because the decisions they are making from top to bottom are not good enough.”

The gap between Rangers and Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table has now grown to 16 points, with the Bhoys beating St Mirren 5-2.

Ferguson cannot dwell on the loss to Motherwell as Rangers need to quickly switch their focus to European matters, as they are due to head to Istanbul to play Fenerbahce in the first leg of their last 16 Europa League tie on Thursday night.