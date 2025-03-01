Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Leeds United star Joel Piroe insists that though winning the Golden Boot would be a nice achievement, it would be a secondary priority, with the first being to earn promotion and win the Championship title.

The Dutchman had to fight to knock Mateo Joseph out of the team to become Leeds’ first choice striker earlier this season.

And Piroe has been an important figure in Leeds’ success this season and has scored 15 of the 71 goals the Whites have scored in the league so far.

Those statistics put him on top of the list for overall goals scored so far in the division, along with Norwich City attacker Borja Sainz.

With 12 games left for Leeds to make good on the work they have done so far this term, Piroe insists that winning the Golden Boot will be an aim but only a secondary one, given that the primary aim is to win the league title.

“Of course, it is nice. I would say second target”, Piroe told LUTV (2:55), when asked about finishing as the Championship’s top scorer.

Competition Joel Piroe goals Championship 15 FA Cup 0 EFL Cup 0 Joel Piroe’s goals 2024-25

“Firstly, of course, we want to get promoted as soon as possible and we want to be champions as well.

“And if I can steal the Golden Boot as well, that would be very nice but I wouldn’t say it is the priority on the list.”

Leeds have been superb at Elland Road this season and having seen off automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United and Sunderland in recent games, few would back against the Whites going up as winners of the Championship title.