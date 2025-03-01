Naomi Baker/Getty Images

 

Leeds United star Joel Piroe insists that though winning the Golden Boot would be a nice achievement, it would be a secondary priority, with the first being to earn promotion and win the Championship title.

 

The Dutchman had to fight to knock Mateo Joseph out of the team to become Leeds’ first choice striker earlier this season.

 

And Piroe has been an important figure in Leeds’ success this season and has scored 15 of the 71 goals the Whites have scored in the league so far.

 

Those statistics put him on top of the list for overall goals scored so far in the division, along with Norwich City attacker Borja Sainz.

 

 

With 12 games left for Leeds to make good on the work they have done so far this term, Piroe insists that winning the Golden Boot will be an aim but only a secondary one, given that the primary aim is to win the league title.

 

“Of course, it is nice. I would say second target”, Piroe told LUTV (2:55), when asked about finishing as the Championship’s top scorer.

 

 
Competition Joel Piroe goals
Championship 15
FA Cup 0
EFL Cup 0
Joel Piroe’s goals 2024-25

 

“Firstly, of course, we want to get promoted as soon as possible and we want to be champions as well.

 

“And if I can steal the Golden Boot as well, that would be very nice but I wouldn’t say it is the priority on the list.”

 

 

Leeds have been superb at Elland Road this season and having seen off automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United and Sunderland in recent games, few would back against the Whites going up as winners of the Championship title.

 

INSIDE FUTBOL SAYS:

There is no doubt Joel Piroe has grabbed his chance at Leeds United, taking advantage of Mateo Joseph, who Daniel Farke had as his top striker earlier in the campaign, misfiring.

The real question lies over whether Farke will trust Piroe to lead the line in the Premier League, where the defenders are better and the competition tougher.

In truth, Leeds should make signing a proven, top level striker an absolute priority in the summer transfer window, and really splash the cash to do so.