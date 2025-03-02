Julian Finney/Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur winger Wilson Odobert is an exciting player and thinks that he can help Spurs finish the season strong if his fitness is built up.

Tottenham signed the 20-year-old winger in the summer from Burnley, but Odobert missed a large part of the season due to a hamstring injury he suffered in September.

Odobert started his first game last Wednesday against Manchester City after returning from his hamstring injury and featured for 67 minutes in Spurs’ 1-0 defeat.

Postecoglou stressed that Odobert is an exciting player and pointed out that at the beginning of the second half against Manchester City he was the driving force behind Tottenham’s attacks.

The Spurs boss thinks that Odobert grew into the game and added that if the club can help the winger improve his fitness levels in the coming weeks, then he can help Tottenham finish the ongoing campaign in a strong manner.

“You could see Wilson hasn’t played for a while, but you could also see the quality he has”, Postecoglou said at a press conference (2:09).

Game Minutes Manchester United 3 mins Ipswich Town 16 mins Manchester City 67 mins Wilson Odobert’s minutes since returning from injury

“I think he grew into the game in the second half.

“I thought he was a big catalyst at the beginning of the second half when he was running at the opposition.

“He is an exciting player and if we can manage him through this period and sort of get him to a really decent level of fitness, I’m sure he will help us finish the season strong.”

The 20-year-old winger has featured seven times for Tottenham in all competitions so far but has yet to score his first goal for the club.

Tottenham have struggled in the goalscoring department and will hope that Odobert can find his shooting boots soon to help the forward department to chip in with goals.

Spurs have now lost a whopping 14 games in the Premier League this term, more than any sides except those in the bottom four.