Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has identified a personal reason for Yang Hyun-jun’s good performances of late and is hoping it continues.

The South Korean attacker helped himself to two goals as Celtic thumped St Mirren 5-2 in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday evening.

He also turned provider for one of the goals, giving the assist for Daizen Maeda to get on the scoresheet with two minutes of normal time left to play.

The win means Celtic have moved a monster 16 points clear of second placed Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table as they coast to the title in some style.

Bhoys boss Rodgers was delighted with Yang’s display and revealed a personal reason that he thinks has boosted the attacker’s spirits.

Rodgers explained that Yang’s girlfriend is currently in Scotland to visit him and joked that he hopes she can extend her stay to help the Bhoys star continue to deliver the goods.

Fixture Date Hibernian (H) 09/03 Rangers (H) 16/03 Hearts (H) 29/03 St Johnstone (A) 06/04 Kilmarnock (H) 12/04 Next five Celtic fixtures

The Celtic boss told BBC Scotland: “Yang’s girlfriend is here at the moment so he’s in a great feeling.

“I said to her interpreter to try and make sure she stays!

“He’s a young player, he’s growing and developing which is why it’s about more than just performances and results, it’s about the development of young players.”

Celtic landed the 22-year-old from South Korean club Gangwon in the summer of 2023 after identifying him as a promising talent.

Now, with the pressure increasingly off in the Scottish Premiership, Rodgers can use Celtic’s remaining games to hand Yang further opportunities to shine in the coming weeks.

Celtic take a break from league action next time out when they are due to play host to an in-form Hibernian side in the Scottish Cup.