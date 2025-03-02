Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton boss David Moyes is waiting to see what new structure the club’s owners, The Friedkin Group, plan to put in place and where that leaves him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Friedkin Group chose to sack Sean Dyche as boss and bring back Moyes, who had been without a job since departing West Ham United last summer.

Moyes has been a huge success at Everton so far, with the Toffees having now given themselves a 15-point buffer over the relegation zone in the Premier League.

The move into the new stadium is also on the horizon, sparking an extra feel-good factor at the club, while there is also much hope surrounding the reshaping that The Friedkin Group are undertaking off the pitch.

Everton recently appointed new scouts, while they have also been linked with wanting to bring in Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear.

The club’s new owners are continuing their restructuring plan and want a new football supremo to come in and oversee their entire football operation, which also includes Italian giants Roma.

Roma coaches under Friedkin Group Years Paulo Fonseca 2019-2021 Jose Mourinho 2021-2024 Daniele De Rossi 2024 Ivan Juric 2024 Claudio Ranieri 2024- Roma coaches under The Friedkin Group

And Moyes is waiting to see what happens with the development and to see exactly what new structure the owners plan to put in place.

He will want to know how his role is affected and what the lines of communication are to get things done.

Everton have had to watch their spending tightly in recent transfer windows, but are expected to have more wiggle room in the summer due to an improvement in their PSR position.

The club have already started to identify targets for the approaching summer window.