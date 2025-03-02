Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Former Championship star Cameron Jerome thinks that Portsmouth’s home form has been crucial to their relegation battle and admitted that Fratton Park is not an easy place to go to.

Portsmouth began the season in a poor manner, which saw them deep in a relegation battle in the Championship, but John Mousinho has managed to turn their season around.

Pompey have picked up 29 points out of their 39 points at Fratton Park this season and they registered three straight wins prior to going down to a 1-0 loss at Luton Town on Saturday.

Jerome pointed out that Portsmouth have managed to secure good results at the right time of the season and pointed out that their home form has played a key role in their relegation battle so far.

The ex-Championship striker admitted that Fratton Park is a tough place for visiting teams and pointed out that Pompey fans create a fantastic atmosphere for the home team.

Opponents Date Leeds United 09/03 Plymouth Argyle 12/03 Blackburn Rovers 29/03 Derby County 12/04 Watford 21/04 Hull City 03/05 Portsmouth’s remaining home games

When asked about Portsmouth’s recent form, Jerome said on EFL All Access (19:00): “I feel like they have had a string of good results at the right time.

“I feel they have managed to get a couple of good wins under their belt and they seem to have peeled away from everyone around them.

“Out of nowhere, they got back-to-back wins; their home form, obviously, is crucial.

“Going down to Fratton Park is never an easy place to go and play football; fans are fantastic; they are on top of you.”

Portsmouth have an eight-point cushion over third from bottom Luton, despite losing to them, and look well placed to secure another campaign of Championship football.

Mousinho’s men have another six games left at Fratton Park this term and are likely to fancy their chances in every one of them, though next up are league leaders Leeds United.