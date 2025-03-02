Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former Bristol City hitman Leroy Rosenior has hailed West Ham loan star George Earthy for the game awareness which he showed with his second goal against Middlesbrough.

The 20-year-old West Ham academy product is considered to be a top prospect for the future at the London Stadium.

The Premier League club took the decision to send him out for his very first loan spell away from the club last summer and Championship side Bristol City got him on loan.

Even though Earthy has not been able to establish himself as a starter in Liam Manning’s team, he scored a match-winning brace against Middlesbrough on 21st February after he was brought on for almost the last half-an-hour.

After scoring his first in the 72nd minute, he scored his second ten minutes later after Scott Twine’s free-kick bounced off the crossbar, where he made a timely run to escape the offside trap.

Player On loan at Maxwel Cornet Genoa Nayef Aguerd Real Sociedad Luizao Pogon Szczecin George Earthy Bristol City Callum Marshall Huddersfield Town Patrick Kelly Doncaster Rovers Krisztian Hegyi Debrencei Michael Forbes Colchester United Kurt Zouma Al-Orobah Mohamadou Kante Paris FC Freddie Potts Portsmouth West Ham’s current out on loan stars

Earthy’s Bristol City team-mate, 34-year-old attacker Nahki Wells, ran offside, but Earthy timed his run perfectly, which pleased former Robins attacker Rosenior.

“It made me laugh that Nahki actually runs offside”, Rosenior said on Robins TV (12:42) about Bristol City’s Earthy scoring his second goal.

“Your centre-forward is 34 years old, he has been around and it’s George Earthy, 20 years old, he times his run absolutely perfectly.

“And he is on his toes like that because he has got his first goal, he was just waiting for it.

“It is a sixth sense, once you get one [goal], you think, ‘oh there is another one that is going to drop for me’ and it does and he is in the perfect spot.”

Earthy’s spell at the Robins has mostly been a player off-the-bench, but he will be hopeful of now building upon his brace.

West Ham are sure to be keeping a close eye on how Earthy does at Bristol City, with new boss Graham Potter sure to have a key say on whether another loan is on the cards for next season or not.