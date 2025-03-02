Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Ex-EFL striker Cameron Jerome has explained that Derby County were pragmatic under Paul Warne with their approach to utilising set pieces and second balls, but thinks John Eustace has a different way he wants the Rams to play.

Derby started this season under Warne in a good manner but lost their momentum mid-way through the campaign and with the relegation threat looming, the Rams hierarchy decided to make a managerial change and appoint Eustace.

Under Eustace, Derby have failed to improve and have now lost their last three games in a row, with the latest setback a 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Jerome pointed out that Warne, understanding his team’s strength, took a pragmatic approach towards games by utilising set pieces and looking to win second balls.

However, he pointed out that Eustace’s approach to the game is different than Warne’s and hopes that he will be able to get his tactics and style embedded in the players in the upcoming days as he stressed that the Derby boss has a huge task on his hands now.

“With the last manager; they have been quite pragmatic, had to be, winning games with set pieces, playing for second balls, that sort of thing”, Jerome said on EFL All Access (27:50).

“Where John probably does not play like that, so he is going to have to have a good time the next couple of weeks on the training ground, like he alluded to in his interview [after the Millwall game].

“Hopefully, he can get good work into them, good tactics work and get them going.”

Eustace’s next task will see his former club Blackburn Rovers visit Pride Park in the Championship and that clash is expected to have extra spice to it given how the boss departed Ewood Park.

Given Derby’s position, rock bottom of the table and four points from safety, their battle for survival could go right to the wire.