Carl Recine/Getty Images

Real Madrid are on the verge of landing Trent Alexander-Arnold and already have the Liverpool star ‘on the roadmap’ for next season, it has been claimed in Spain.

The Liverpool right-back is now inside the final three months of his contract at Anfield and there is no sign of him putting pen to paper to a fresh agreement.

Real Madrid made an offer for Alexander-Arnold in the winter transfer window, but Liverpool knocked it back.

He has though been repeatedly linked with a move to Los Blancos amid suggestions that he is all set to sign on a free transfer, something which would be a huge blow to Liverpool as a player who could command a huge fee would depart without any cash coming into the coffers.

And, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Alexander-Arnold is ‘on the verge’ of signing a deal with Real Madrid.

The signing of the full-back fits the club’s plans to sign world-class players who are close to the end of their contracts.

It is suggested that Real Madrid have Alexander-Arnold ‘on the roadmap’ for next season.

Landing Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer would be a coup for Real Madrid, but it would also likely leave a bitter taste in the mouths of Liverpool and the club’s fans.

A product of Liverpool’s youth set-up, many felt that Alexander-Arnold would be the club’s long-term skipper and crucial to the side’s future success.

He could though be set to abandon those thoughts and move to play his football in Spain.