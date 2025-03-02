Carl Recine/Getty Images
Real Madrid are on the verge of landing Trent Alexander-Arnold and already have the Liverpool star ‘on the roadmap’ for next season, it has been claimed in Spain.
The Liverpool right-back is now inside the final three months of his contract at Anfield and there is no sign of him putting pen to paper to a fresh agreement.
Real Madrid made an offer for Alexander-Arnold in the winter transfer window, but Liverpool knocked it back.
He has though been repeatedly linked with a move to Los Blancos amid suggestions that he is all set to sign on a free transfer, something which would be a huge blow to Liverpool as a player who could command a huge fee would depart without any cash coming into the coffers.
And, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, Alexander-Arnold is ‘on the verge’ of signing a deal with Real Madrid.
The signing of the full-back fits the club’s plans to sign world-class players who are close to the end of their contracts.
It is suggested that Real Madrid have Alexander-Arnold ‘on the roadmap’ for next season.
Landing Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer would be a coup for Real Madrid, but it would also likely leave a bitter taste in the mouths of Liverpool and the club’s fans.
A product of Liverpool’s youth set-up, many felt that Alexander-Arnold would be the club’s long-term skipper and crucial to the side’s future success.
He could though be set to abandon those thoughts and move to play his football in Spain.