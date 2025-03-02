Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former top flight winger Pat Nevin thinks that Lewis Miley is the pick of Newcastle United’s crop of young players and believes he has what it takes to be a ‘true star’ for the Magpies in the future.

Eddie Howe’s men are enjoying a memorable season which sees them heading into the business end of the campaign in with a shout of Champions League football for next term and also into the EFL Cup final against Liverpool.

Newcastle were put out of the FA Cup by Brighton on Sunday, but the mood remains upbeat on Tyneside, with much for the club and fans to look forward to.

Young midfielder Miley is also a bright spot for the club and scored recently in a thrilling 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Newcastle have a number of promising youngsters earning first team minutes, including Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall – but Nevin thinks that Miley is the pick of the bunch.

Opponents Result Brighton (H) – FA Cup 1-2 AET Liverpool (A) 2-0 Nottingham Forest (H) 4-3 Manchester City (A) 4-0 Birmingham City (A) – FA Cup 2-3 Newcastle United’s last five games

He admits that when Miley was just 17 he was already seeing an England international in the making.

Nevin asserted that the youngster, who had been sidelined due to injuries, opened the scoring for the Magpies against Forest in his first league start in over a year and played with the confidence of a veteran.

He added that he has no doubts that Miley is going to be a true star for Newcastle.

“Last season, when he was only 17, I said he could be an England international in the making”, Nevin wrote in his BBC Football Extra newsletter.

“Since then, he has had injuries and this was his first league start for a year.

“He still scored the Toon’s opener, played with the assurance of a seasoned campaigner and looked to me as good as anyone in the midfield already.

“This kid is going to be a true star”, he added.

Miley clocked 56 minutes against Brighton in the FA Cup on Sunday, before being replaced by Bruno Guimaraes.

The midfielder will want to shine as much as possible to force his way into Howe’s thinking for the EFL Cup final against Liverpool later this month.