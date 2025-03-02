Morgan Harlow/Getty Images

Former Championship forward Cameron Jerome thinks that Coventry City have picked up their form under Frank Lampard at the right time and believes that they will secure a place in the playoffs.

Frank Lampard took charge of Coventry when they were struggling and starting to worry about a relegation battle, but under his guidance, the Robins are now flying high.

Coventry have picked up 36 points in 18 league games under Lampard and they are currently fifth in the table, inside the all important playoff zone.

Jerome thinks that the job Lampard has done to turn Coventry’s season around has gone under the radar and believes that they have found their form at the right moment of the season.

The ex-Championship star pointed out that Coventry are showing the results of the work Lampard is doing on the training ground and he thinks that the Robins will be able to finish in the top six in the Championship.

When asked which two teams will occupy the last two playoff spots, Jerome said on EFL All Access (36:30): “West Brom and Coventry.

“I think they have picked up at the right time, the job Frank has done there; I think he has quietly gone about his business that has been under the radar slightly.

Fixture Current position Date Stoke City (H) 19th 08/03 Derby County (A) 24th 11/03 Sunderland (H) 4th 15/03 Sheffield United (A) 2nd 29/03 Burnley (H) 3rd 05/04 Coventry City’s next five games

“I think they have players coming into form.

“What is crucial is scoring goals; their attacking players are fantastic.

“The work on the training pitch is really starting to pay off.”

Coventry ran out 3-2 winners away at Oxford United on Saturday to boost their playoff hopes further, but will soon face a testing run against some of the best sides in the division.

They face Sunderland, who sit fourth, Sheffield United, who are second, and Burnley, who are third, in consecutive games from the middle of March.