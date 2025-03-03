Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Bolton Wanderers manager Steven Schumacher has urged his team and the fans to be ready for the upcoming game against Birmingham City on Tuesday, as he believes Blues fans will offer big support from the away end.

Wanderers have experienced an upturn in form, since appointing Schumacher as their boss in January, losing only one of their last six matches in League One.

Schumacher’s men sit seventh in the table with 54 points, just two points outside the playoff spots, and are set to welcome league leaders Birmingham to the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Bolton boss insisted his players and the fans should be ready for the huge midweek match, as he believes Blues will get huge support from their traveling fans.

Schumacher feels Bolton can get a positive result, if the team show a bit more quality on the ball than they did against Wrexham on Saturday; the game finished 0-0.

He admitted that the match will be tough as it has become clear that Birmingham, who top the table, are the standout team in League One.

Result Date Birmingham 2-0 Bolton 22/10/24 Birmingham 0-1 Bolton 12/02/19 Bolton 1-0 Birmingham 22/08/18 Bolton 0-1 Birmingham 03/04/18 Birmingham 0-0 Bolton 15/08/17 Bolton vs Birmingham last five fixtures

Schumacher said to Bolton’s official site: “It’s set up Tuesday night now for a real big game again.

“We’re going up against a team who are currently the best team in the division.

“We want to go in there and try and get a result, be positive and make sure that we don’t make it an easy place to come.

“Birmingham are going to bring huge support so we need to make sure that the place is rocking for us, because if the players show the effort that they did today [against Wrexham] and show a little bit more quality with the ball, then we’ll be fine and we’ll be able to get a result in that one as well.”

The last time when the two teams faced each other, in October last year, Birmingham secured a comfortable 2-0 victory, as Tomoki Iwata and Jay Stansfield found the back of the net.

Bolton will be hopeful of getting their revenge against the league leaders this time and continue their fine form in League One under Schumacher, as the club push to secure a playoff spot at the end of the campaign.