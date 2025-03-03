Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are interested in snapping up Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic and they are set to start working on trying to set up a deal soon.

The Cityzens have experienced quite a significant drop this season after winning four Premier League titles on the bounce before this term.

They have been knocked out of the Champions League already and are looking to make sure they do not lose out on Champions League football next season.

Pep Guardiola’s side brought in the likes of Omar Marmoush, Abdukodir Khusanov, Nico Gonzalez and Vitor Reis in the winter transfer window to start their squad rebuild early and some players are expected to leave the club in the upcoming window as well.

Gonzalez has already shown his quality in midfield since his arrival and Rodri has already started training on his own to get ready for the upcoming season.

And now according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Fenerbahce are looking at Manchester City midfielder Kovacic, who they believe could be available to move.

It has been suggested that Fenerbahce’s representatives will come to England soon to talk about the possibility of signing Kovacic.

Fenerbahce’s Croatian shot-stopper Dominic Livakovic will be used by Mourinho’s side to convince the Cityzens midfielder on a personal level.

The 30-year-old joined the Manchester outfit in 2023 from fellow Premier League side Chelsea for a package worth £30m on a four-year deal.