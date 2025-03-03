Lars Baron/Getty Images

Former Netherlands and PSV Eindhoven star Bolo Zenden has picked out the players who can hurt Arsenal in the Champions League last 16 tie between the Gunners and PSV.

The Gunners were giving Liverpool proper competition for the Premier League title until a host of injuries decimated their frontline and now they have fallen a massive 13 points behind the Reds.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been knocked out of the FA Cup and the EFL Cup as well, and the Champions League is widely seen as their best hope left to finish the campaign with silverware.

They are set to face Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven as they try to navigate a path through to the quarter-finals of the blue ribbon competition.

Zenden believes that PSV do have players who can do Arsenal real damage and told Inside Futbol who those stars are.

The 48-year-old warned Arsenal that wingers Johan Bakayoko and Noa Lang have the skillset to penetrate the Gunners’ defence if they are on the top of their game.

Zenden also made it clear that ex-Tottenham Hotspur man Ivan Perisic will be a real leader on the pitch and mentioned strong hitman Luuk de Jong’s ability to score from set-pieces.

Opponents Result Go Ahead Eagles (A) 3-2 Go Ahead Eagles (H) 1-2 Juventus (H) 3-1 AET Utrecht (H) 2-2 Juventus (A) 2-1 PSV Eindhoven’s last five games in all competitions

“I think Bakayoko and Lang on the wings can do harm if they bring out their best game”, the 48-year-old told Inside Futbol via phone when we asked him which PSV players can hurt Arteta’s side.

“De Jong is very strong on set plays.

“Perisic has a lot of experience on this level and he will lead the way by example.”

The Gunners have failed to win in their last two Premier League games, but the Eredivisie side have not managed to win a league game since they beat NAC Breda in late January.

PSV will play host to Arsenal on Tuesday night in the Netherlands before then travelling to England to face the Gunners again at the Emirates Stadium next week.