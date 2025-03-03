Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool talent James Norris who is on loan at Irish side Shelbourne, is aiming to become an important player at the Shels to get going in his career.

Norris started his career with Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool’s academy snapped him up; he has two senior appearances for the Reds to his name.

Last season, he was on loan at Tranmere Rovers, where he racked up 20 appearances all season, starting only seven League Two games.

In the winter transfer window, the Reds were happy to loan Norris out to Ireland Premier Division side Shelbourne, where he has played two games already.

Last week, Norris played 77 minutes against Shamrock Rovers in a 1-1 draw and the 21-year-old made it clear that he wants to be a player who will have the trust of boss Damien Duff to make an impact.

Norris pointed out his fairly disappointing loan spell at Tranmere Rovers last term and he is hoping that he will be able to kick-start his senior career at the Shels.

Fixture Date Galway United (A) 03/03 Drogheda United (H) 07/03 Cork City (H) 14/03 Sligo Rovers (A) 29/03 St Patrick’s Athletic (A) 04/04 Shelbourne’s next five fixtures

“Very important [to make the move to Shelbourne]”, Norris told Shelbourne’s in-house media (2:21) when he was asked how important it was for him to join the club.

“Last season at Tranmere I did not get many games, but I want to come here and really step up and be someone that can be counted on.

“So, hopefully I can do that and kick on my career.”

Norris came on as an early substitute for Sam Bone in the 13th minute and he will be hoping to have impressed Duff with his performance against Shamrock Rovers on Friday.

Tonight, the Shels take on Galway United at Eamonn Deacy Park and Norris will be looking to get his first start at his new club against the Tribesmen.

Liverpool will be keeping close tabs on how Norris performs over the duration of his loan spell in the Irish top flight.