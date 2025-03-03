Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth is confident that Liverpool linked midfielder Angelo Stiller will not leave the Bundesliga club in the summer.

Liverpool are cruising to the Premier League trophy this season after their title rivals Arsenal failed to win their last two games, falling to a considerable 13 points behind the Merseyside club.

However, Arne Slot only had one new fresh face added to the Anfield squad last summer, with Federico Chiesa arriving from Juventus.

Liverpool wanted a new defensive midfielder and thought they had a deal for Martin Zubimendi in the bag, but the Spaniard had a rethink and decided to stay at Real Sociedad.

Ryan Gravenberch has excelled in the defensive midfielder position this term but in the summer, a new number six is expected to be on the wish list at Liverpool and they have begun to be linked with possible options.

Stuttgart’s 23-year-old Stiller has been an excellent performer for the German side and has been widely linked with Liverpool.

However, he signed a fresh contract in late January which runs until 2028 and sporting director Wohlgemuth has complete faith in the Germany midfielder that he will not be looking to leave the club at the end of this season.

Club Years Bayern Munich II 2019-2021 Hoffenheim 2021-2023 Stuttgart 2023- Angelo Stiller’s club career

“This is not an issue that is currently on our agenda.

“The player has committed himself to VfB with no ifs or buts and we know exactly what we have in Angelo”, the 45-year-old told German daily Bild when he was asked if there is a chance of Stiller leaving in the summer.

“And that is exactly how the issue is finally dealt with.”

Stiller has shown his quality for the Bundesliga side and it has been suggested that Bayern Munich have added the 23-year-old to their wish list if they fail to reach an agreement with Joshua Kimmich.

The midfielder was in the youth ranks at Bayern Munich and turned out for the club’s second side, before being snapped up by Hoffenheim.

He joined Stuttgart in 2023.