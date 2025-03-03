Marc Atkins/Getty Images

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes has hailed Tottenham Hotspur loan star Yang Min-hyeok for his attacking play against Sheffield United at the weekend.

The north London club have put their focus on developing highly-rated young players since Ange Postecoglou became the Spurs manager, with their transfer policy looking especially closely at promising talents.

Postecoglou has bought in the likes of Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray and Wilson Odobert, who are seen as big players for the future and South Korean attacker Yang was also added.

The 18-year-old came to the club in the winter from South Korean side Gangwon FC and was immediately loaned out to QPR for the remainder of the current campaign.

The R’s are trying to make a push to finish in the top six in the Championship and Cifuentes has already shown his trust in the teenager with more than 200 minutes of game time with two league starts.

At the weekend, QPR lost 2-1 against Sheffield United, who are one of the favourites to gain automatic promotion, but Yang’s performance was a positive sign for Cifuentes.

Tottenham player On loan at Yang Min-hyeok QPR Jamie Donley Leyton Orient Josh Keeley Leyton Orient Bryan Gil Girona Alfie Devine KVC Westerlo Luka Vuskovic KVC Westerlo Alejo Veliz Espanyol Manor Solomon Leeds United Ashley Phillips Stoke City Tottenham’s out-on-loan players this season

Even though the R’s lost the match, the QPR boss hailed the Spurs loanee for his attacking play.

“I think both goals are something that we could have defended much better”, Cifuentes told the R’s media (0:41), reflecting on the 2-0 loss against the Blades.

“I think Yang was very good going forward.

“But unfortunately he loses that ball and then the way defend the cross is definitely something that we could have done better.”

Postecoglou has shown his trust in giving young players substantial game-time as the likes of Gray, Bergvall and Mikey Moore have racked up senior minutes under their belt this term.

If Yang is able to show his adaptability in the English game by the end of the season, it remains to be seen if the Australian will show his trust in him next term and hand him minutes in the senior team.