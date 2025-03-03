Aberdeen legend Willie Miller insists Millwall loan star Kevin Nisbet stepped up to the plate during the Dons’ 2-2 draw against Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Jimmy Thelin’s team managed to secure a point in dramatic fashion in their league fixture against the Terrors at home.

The hosts, who were 2-0 down at the break, came back into the game in the second half after Nisbet struck in the 75th minute and then once more in stoppage time to complete the comeback.

The 27-year-old loan star from Millwall, who has had a tough time at times in front of goal, was the hero at Pittodrie, as his second-half double earned the fourth-placed Dons a valuable point against the Terrors, who are fifth in the league.

Miller remarked that Aberdeen’s display in the match was powerful, especially their performance in the second half, and added that the opposition struggled to get out of their own half, whereas the Dons looked like they benefitted from Thelin’s substitutions as they looked lively and full of belief.

He feels that the Lions loanee Nisbet stepped up to the plate in the game and added that the player, who he is certain is undoubtedly great, just has not shown his talents enough so far.

Competition Goals Assists Scottish Premiership 7 4 Scottish Cup 1 0 Scottish League Cup 1 0 Kevin Nisbet’s season so far

“It was quite a powerful performance, even in the first-half and definitely in the second-half”, Miller on said BBC Sportsound.

“United struggled to get out their own half, Aberdeen looked energetic, full of belief. The manager made the changes and they made a difference.

“Kevin Nisbet stepped up to the plate. We know he’s got quality, he just hasn’t shown it enough”, he added.

Millwall loaned out Nisbet last summer when Neil Harris was at the helm and have struggled to score goals consistently in the Championship this season, averaging just one goal a game.

Now with Alex Neil in charge of the Lions, what he feels about potentially bringing Nisbet back into the fold remains to be seen, with the striker due to head back to the Den in the summer.

The Scotland international, who has nine goals and four assists for Thelin’s team, has already surpassed last season’s goal tally at the Lions, where he scored five goals in 29 appearances.

After their draw in the league, Aberdeen will shift focus to their Scottish Cup campaign as they play host to Scottish Championship side Queen’s Park in a quarter-final fixture.

The opposition made history in the competition in the last round as they knocked out Rangers to advance to the quarter-final.