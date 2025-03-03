Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Rangers defender Leon Balogun has urged his team-mates to raise their standards and do the basic things correctly, after the Gers suffered a 2-1 loss against Motherwell on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.

The Gers have been inconsistent this season, sitting 16 points behind their arch rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table and have already been knocked out of the Scottish Cup, after losing 1-0 to Queen’s Park in the fifth round.

With their latest defeat against Motherwell, Rangers have now lost six games in the Scottish Premiership this season, just one shy of the total number of losses they recorded last term.

Reflecting on the poor performances of the Gers this season, Balogun urged all the players to step up and raise their standards.

The 36-year-old admitted that the poor displays are hurting his team-mates and stated that the players now must focus on doing the basic things right.

Specking to Rangers’ official channel (1:41) after the Motherwell match, Balogun said: “We need to raise our standards massively and I think that is pretty much it.

“It sounds that simple.

“I think if you ask any supporter out there, they will ask you for the basics right now, which seems a bit weird playing for a club this size.

Club Years Turkiyemspor Berlin 2007-2008 Hannover 96 2008-2010 Werder Bremen 2010-2012 Fortuna Dusseldorf 2012-2014 Darmstadt 2014-2015 Mainz 2015-2018 Brighton & Hove Albion 2018-2020 Wigan Athletic 2020 Rangers 2020-2022 QPR 2022-2023 Rangers 2023- Leon Balogun’s career history

“Because that should be a given and it hurts that we are so far off that.

“It is up and down and up and down again there is not too much to say, you have to correct it.”

The Gers have appointed former captain Barry Ferguson as the interim manager until the end of the season, after sacking Philippe Clement last month due to the club’s inconsistent performances.

Ferguson’s men will now switch their focus to the Europa League, as the Gers travel to Turkey to face Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce in the first leg of the round of 16 on Thursday.

Rangers will hope to quickly bounce back from Saturday’s 2-1 defeat and get a positive result against the Mourinho’s men on Thursday, as the club aim to go deep into the Europa League this season to rescue what has been a terrible campaign.