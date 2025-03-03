Warren Little/Getty Images

West Ham United loan star Callum Marshall believes that his loan spell at Huddersfield Town has gone according to plan and hopes to continue his form until the end of the season.

The Northern Irish striker joined Premier League side West Ham from Linfield in 2022 and has been a regular goalscorer for their youth set-ups.

In the second half of last season he was on loan at Championship side West Brom, where he played three times, while last summer, West Ham agreed to send him on loan for the campaign to League One outfit Huddersfield.

Marshall has been an important player in Michael Duff’s team as he has played 36 times for them and has contributed to 13 goals directly in all competitions.

The 20-year-old Northern Ireland attacker insisted that as a loan player, it is important to go to a club where there is an important role on offer.

Marshall scored a crucial goal against Stevenage at the weekend as the Terriers won the match 2-1 and he is hoping to score more goals before the season concludes.

Club Years Linfield 2021-2022 West Ham 2022- West Brom (loan) 2024 Huddersfield Town (loan) 2024-2025 Callum Marshall’s career history

“Yes, that is the main thing when you come on loan; you want to be in an environment where you are wanted, where you are one of the main players that can make a difference in a game”, the Hammers loan star told Huddersfield Town’s media (1:59) when he was asked how he feels being involved with the team so much.

“Especially as an attacker you want to be the one getting goals and assists and making big differences for the team.

“That is what every youngster looks for when they come on loan, so, yes it has gone well and hopefully I can get more before the end of the season.”

The Terriers are currently right in the mix to grab a spot in the top six of League One and Marshall will be looking to make a telling difference in Huddersfield Town’s race for promotion back to the Championship.

West Ham will then have a decision to make over what to do with Marshall for next season and Graham Potter could decide another loan is needed for the Hammers starlet.