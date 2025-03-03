Pete Norton/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff has praised West Ham United loan star Callum Marshall for his excellent performance against Stevenage, and believes the 20-year-old was unlucky to not score a hat-trick on Saturday.

The Northern Ireland international joined the Terriers during the last summer transfer window from the Hammers on loan until the end of the season.

Since joining Huddersfield, Marshall has featured regularly in League One, making 33 appearances and making eleven goal contributions to clock up regular game time that is no doubt delighting the Hammers.

Duff’s men sit fifth in the League One table, after defeating Stevenage 2-1 on Saturday, as goals from Nigel Longwijk and Marshall helped the Terriers to bounce back after suffering two back to back defeats in League One.

The Huddersfield boss reflected on the West Ham loanee’s performance against the Boro and stated that the young striker was excellent.

Duff believes Marshall’s luck was not on his side against Stevenage on Saturday, as he could have netted his first hat-trick for the Terriers.

Opponents Date Wrexham (H) 04/03 Bristol Rovers (A) 08/03 Crawley Town (H) 15/03 Wycombe Wanderers (H) 22/03 Charlton Athletic (A) 29/03 Huddersfield Town’s next five fixtures

Speaking to the official Huddersfield channel (2:53), Duff said: “His [Ruben Roosken] final delivery in the top third even in the last kick that he made, put a brilliant cross in for Callum, who was somehow just unlucky.

“It ricocheted off the defender’s back almost because it looks like he is going to volley in the net from five yards.

“Callum was another one who was very, very good, he could have scored a hat-trick today”.

The Terriers will be hopeful that Marshall will continue his fine form in the upcoming months and help the club in securing a playoff spot at the end of the season.

West Ham will hope that the Northern Irish striker will continue his progression in League One for the rest of the season, and return as a player ready for the next step in his career.