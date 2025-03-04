Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Former Belgium international Gert Verheyen is of the view that Aston Villa’s winter signing Marco Asencio has been a ‘complete hit’ for Unai Emery’s side so far.

Spanish tactician Emery was keen on strengthening his forward department in the winter transfer window and Aston Villa delivered for their boss, with Asensio signed from Paris Saint-Germain on loan until the end of the season.

Asensio has featured six times for Aston Villa so far, registering four goals, with two goals against Chelsea in the Premier League and two goals against Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

Verheyen pointed out that Asensio has made a good start to his Villa career, scoring four goals in his three starts for them and is of the view that the transfer must be considered a ‘complete hit’ at the moment.

“The arrival of Marco Asensio, who came over from PSG this winter, has been a complete hit so far”, Verheyen wrote in his column in Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

“Four goals in two games, which is a good start.”

Club Years Mallorca 2013-2014 Real Madrid 2014-2023 Mallorca (loan) 2014-2015 Espanyol (loan) 2015-2016 Paris Saint-Germain 2023- Aston Villa (loan) 2025 Marco Asensio’s career history

The 29-year-old winger has won the Champions League with Real Madrid and Aston Villa signing him from PSG was widely considered to be something of a coup.

If Asensio continues to shine at Aston Villa then the calls from fans for the club to look to keep him on a permanent basis would be sure to grow louder.

Whether any move might be dependent upon what European competition Aston Villa are in next season remains to be seen, but Asensio has only ever played in the Champions League on the European stage, in a nod to the level of sides he has turned out for to date.