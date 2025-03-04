Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Barcelona Under-19s coach Juliano Belletti has admitted that he is excited to face Aston Villa’s Under-19s today at Villa Park, where the Villans senior team play.

The young Villans finished 15th in the UEFA Youth League league phase table as they won three and lost three of their six games.

Josep Gombau’s young Villans went into the knockout playoff round and managed to see off Puskas Akademia Under-19s, claiming a 2-1 win in Hungary.

Up next, Barcelona Under-19s are set to take them on in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Youth League and the match will take place at Aston Villa’s home ground Villa Park, later today.

The Spanish side beat Dinamo Zagreb Under-19s in the knockout playoff round on penalties in February to qualify for the Round of 16 of the competition.

Belletti, who is the head coach of the Barcelona B side, will take charge of the Barcelona Under-19s today and he is focused on the Villa Park game.

Opposition Result Puskas Akademia U-19 (A) 2-1 RB Leipzig U-19 (A) 4-3 Juventus U-19 (H) 0-2 Club Brugge U-19 (A) 6-2 Bologna U-19 (H) 3-1 Aston Villa Under-19s’ Youth League games last five

He is raving about facing the young Villans at Villa Park and he is convinced that the game will be an exciting one.

“It will be a nice match, we are looking forward to playing at Villa Park”, Belletti said via Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo about the match against Aston Villa Under-19s.

The Spanish side are sitting at the top of the domestic Under-19s league this season and the young Villans will need to be on top of their game to advance to the quarter-finals of the Youth League.

The Villans Under-19 side will look to take the home advantage today to overcome tough opponents at Villa Park and the game is sure to be one which sees talent spotters pack out the stands to check on up and coming stars.