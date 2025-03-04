Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Aston Villa star Luc Nilis thinks that Villa are experiencing a shaky season and stressed that Club Brugge have a good chance of beating them to progress to the next round in the Champions League.

Aston Villa secured a place in the Champions League last 16 by finishing in the top eight in the league stage, but they have not been consistent with their performances this season.

Villa are set to face Club Brugge, to whom they lost to in the league stage 1-0 earlier this season, tonight at the Jan Breydel Stadium, where Unai Emery’s side will go in the hope of securing an advantage in the tie.

Nilis is of the opinion that Aston Villa have not looked solid this season and pointed out that sitting tenth in the Premier League table shows they have not been at their best.

The former Villa star thinks that Club Brugge are not inferior to Aston Villa and he insisted that the Belgian club have a good chance of winning the tie against the Birmingham outfit.

“Aston Villa are having a very shaky season”, Nilis told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

Club Years Winterslag 1984-1986 Anderlecht 1986-1994 PSV Eindhoven 1994-2000 Aston Villa 2000-2001 Luc Nilis’ career history

“They are currently tenth in the Premier League.

“Against Crystal Palace, they went down 4-1 last week.

“Club Brugge definitely have a good winning chance against them. Also in two games.

“Club played brilliantly at Atalanta.

“With the quality they have today, they certainly shouldn’t be inferior to that.”

Aston Villa have won two and lost two games out of their four away matches so far in the Champions League this season.

Club Brugge defeated Atalanta in the knockout playoff round to secure a tie against Aston Villa and the Belgian outfit will take confidence from their previous win against Villa at home in the league stage.

The Belgians warmed up for their meeting with Aston Villa with a 1-1 draw against Gent in the Belgian Pro League at the weekend.