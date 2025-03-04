Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Ex-EFL manager Jon Brady believes that no one will want to draw West Bromwich Albion in the Championship playoffs at the end of the season.

West Brom are sixth in the Championship with 52 points from 35 games and Tony Mowbray’s side are keen on securing a playoff spot to keep their promotion dreams alive.

On Saturday, West Brom managed to end league leaders Leeds United’s five-match league winning streak when they visited Elland Road and came away with a point from a 1-1 draw.

Brady thinks that Mowbray has introduced vibrancy into West Brom’s game and added believes that under the former Sunderland boss the Baggies are playing with more fluidity.

The former EFL boss also added that he would never bet against Mowbray’s sides and feels that no team in the Championship will want to face West Brom in the playoffs.

“I think Tony Mowbray has come in and added some vibrancy to them”, Brady said on EFL All Access (11:55).

Position Team Points 5th Coventry City 53 6th West Brom 52 7th Blackburn Rovers 52 8th Middlesbrough 50 9th Bristol City 49 10th Watford 49 11th Norwich City 48 12th Millwall 45 Championship 5th to 12th

“He has got them playing a really fluid brand of football and I would never bet against any of his sides.

“I feel that you would not want to be drawn against them in the playoffs, definitely not.”

The Baggies have picked up eight points out of their last five league games and they are set to face Queens Park Rangers at the weekend.

The race for a spot in the playoffs is looking fierce, with Burnley and Sunderland, in third and fourth, appearing to have places in the top four all but sealed.

That leaves Coventry City, West Brom, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough, Bristol City, Watford, Norwich City and Millwall scrapping for two spots, while clubs below them will also be eyeing a late dash up the standings.