Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Former Northampton Town manager Jon Brady has insisted that Derby County boss John Eustace knows that the Rams attack have it in them to deliver more goals, as they seek to survive in the Championship.

Derby are currently in severe danger of suffering relegation straight back into League One as they are sitting rock-bottom in the Championship after 35 league games.

Eustace, who had been Blackburn Rovers boss, was appointed after former Rams boss Paul Warne struggled to get positive results after he made a decent start to the season.

Derby have faced issues with scoring goals majorly as they have found the back of the net only 33 times in 35 games and ex-EFL boss Brady feels that given the squad at Pride Park, the Rams should not be so poor in terms of attacking output.

Brady pointed out that the likes of Jerry Yates, Marcus Harness, Kayden Jackson and Tom Barkhuisen have the quality to produce more goals than they have been doing this season and that is something Eustace will know.

“You look at their frontline with Yates, Jackson, Harness, Barkhuizen, they are players who can get you goals”, Brady said on EFL All Access (31:11) about the Rams attack.

Player Goal contributions Jerry Yates 7 goals and 3 assists Nathaniel Mendez-Laing 2 goals and 4 assists Marcus Harness 1 goal and 2 assists Tom Barkhuisen 0 goals and assists Kayden Jackson 4 goals and 2 assists Lars-Jorgen Salvesen 1 goal and 0 assists Derby County’s attackers this season (all competitions)

“He will be looking at them because he needs to try and get goals because it is not enough to try and stay in games, they have got to try and create more.”

The former Northampton Town manager feels that the new manager bounce effect which often happens has not happened since Eustace took charge, with working on the efficiency of the attacking department surely key for the new boss.

“Their efficiency in the final third, they have got to try and work on that and he will know that.

“He will know that they have not scored enough with the players they have got and those players can score goals in the Championship.

“It is about trying to get that [new manager] bounce.

“He has not had that bounce at the moment, but hopefully [he gets it] in the coming games.”

Eustace has a tough task on his hands this weekend as he is set to face his former side Blackburn Rovers at Pride Park, as he looks for his first win as Rams boss.

He will be hopeful that if Derby can find a way to edge Blackburn then that could spark a positive run of form as the business end of the campaign kicks in.