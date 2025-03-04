Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Ex-EFL manager Jon Brady thinks that Coventry City star Ephron Mason-Clark is playing with more freedom since Frank Lampard took the helm at the club.

Mason-Clark had a brilliant campaign with Peterborough United last season and Coventry secured his signature in the summer transfer window.

Under Coventry’s previous manager, Mark Robins, he was a bit part player, but since the arrival of Lampard, Mason-Clark has been playing regularly and has five goals and four assists in ten league games to his name.

Brady pointed out that Mason-Clark has made a strong difference under Lampard’s guidance and added that the left winger is playing with a real freedom in his game now.

He also thinks that Lampard has helped Coventry’s wingers to be more penetrative and effective in matches, which he believes Mason-Clark is benefitting from.

“I think Mason-Clarke certainly was not playing with the freedom earlier on this season”, Brady said on EFL All Access (22:50).

Under manager Game Goals Assists Mark Robins 12 1 – Rhys Carr 2 – – Frank Lampard 10 5 4 Mason-Clark for Coventry in the league this season

“He has made a really strong difference and he is playing a lot more regularly.

“Last year, he was brilliant for Peterborough and he tore the league apart and he had this opportunity to go to Coventry.

“It didn’t quite work in the early part of the season, and now that Frank has come in, their wide players look like they have a lot more freedom, are more effective and are more penetrative.”

Coventry are sitting fifth in the Championship table with 53 points from 35 games and they will want Mason-Clark to continue his form to secure a place in the playoffs.

Remarkably, taken over the last nine games in the Championship, Coventry have the best record in the division with eight wins and just one defeat.