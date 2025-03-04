Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Former Northampton Town manager Jon Brady thinks that Birmingham City will look to sign the best players at Championship level next season as he feels Blues are hungry to compete for back to back promotions.

Birmingham invested heavily in their squad in the summer transfer window, shocking much of League One, after they suffered relegation from the Championship last season.

The likes of Jay Stansfield, Christoph Klarer, Willum Willumson, Emil Hansson and Tomoki Iwata were brought in for a transfer outlay which exceeded £20m.

Blues are currently sitting 12 points ahead of second-placed Wycombe Wanderers in the League One table as the signings have shone through and they are set to secure automatic promotion.

Former Northampton boss Brady feels that Blues will not stop after they get automatic promotion from League One as he feels Birmingham are hungry for more.

Brady, having met board members at Birmingham when he faced them when Northampton boss, admits that Blues will not stop and will keep on pushing when they do go up to the Championship.

Team Games Played Points Birmingham City 32 76 Wycombe Wanderers 33 64 Wrexham 33 62 Stockport County 34 60 Huddersfield Town 34 58 Current top five in League One

“I think, with the level of investment that has been put into the squad this season, going up and playing them this year, meeting board members in and around, I think they are hungry to compete at the top of the next league”, Brady told EFL All Access (40:32) when he was asked if he thinks Birmingham will push for promotion next season as well.

“And I do not think they will stop if I am being honest.

“With Tom Brady coming in, it has really added to that; the place is just thriving at the moment when you go up there.

“So, I think they have got every opportunity to compete at the next level and they will not stop themselves from getting the best players at that level as well.”

Birmingham’s push for automatic promotion to the Championship could well be considered more or less done and it is likely that they are already planning for life back in the second tier.

That promises to be a different kind of test, especially with three clubs coming down from the Premier League and backed by parachute payments to give them a big financial edge.