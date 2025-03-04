Alex Pantling/Getty Images

A move to the MLS could become a hot topic for Tottenham Hotspur attacker Timo Werner in the summer after he opened up to the United States as a destination.

Spurs are having a season to forget in the Premier League as they are sitting 13th in the league table with 14 defeats after 27 games, something which has put pressure on boss Ange Postecoglou.

They have had a host of injuries throughout their team but some players underperformed as well and there has been criticism of several stars, with Werner amongst them.

Even Postecoglou himself criticised Werner, something the Australian was then himself criticised for doing, by former Premier League star Steve Nicol.

It has been claimed (Mirror) that Tottenham have decided they will not keep hold of Werner beyond the end of his loan in the summer, in a development which has been on the cards.

Now according to German daily Bild, the idea of a move to the MLS for Werner could be set to become a hot topic when his Spurs loan comes to an end.

He is set to be shipped out by RB Leipzig, who have deemed him surplus to requirements,. and moving to the United States and their sister club New York Red Bulls, is possible.

MLS side NY Red Bulls were interested in Werner in the winter, but nothing happened amid Spurs not looking to weaken their squad, and it has been suggested that he could imagine making a move to the MLS in the summer.

Werner has scored only once in the EFL Cup this season for Spurs and struggled to live up to Postecoglou’s expectations amid a poor campaign for the club.

Now it remains to be seen if the German attacker will be able to turn the tables before the end of the season or if his Spurs spell will end up in disappointment.