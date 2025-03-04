Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Former EFL boss Jon Brady believes that injuries to key players have hindered Sheffield Wednesday’s progress and playoff hopes this season, but added that the Owls still have a chance to get into the top six by the end of the campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday managed to survive last season under the guidance of Danny Rohl and this season they are currently seven points off from the last playoff spot, occupied by West Bromwich Albion.

This season Rohl has faced selection issues with Sheffield Wednesday constantly dealing with injury issues and with eleven more games remaining, they have some of their players in the form of Max Lowe, Di’shon Bernard, Callum Patterson and Anthony Musaba still injured.

Brady indicated that Sheffield Wednesday have done well this season to establish themselves in the Championship and pushing for promotion but pointed out that their progress has slowed down due to missing several key players throughout the season due to injuries.

He does feel though that with the Owls sitting 13th in the league table with 45 points and with eleven games to play, they are still in the mix to land a playoff spot.

“I think fitness selections and not being able to select all the best players available, but I will tell you, where they were last year and then consolidate this year and nearly have that push towards the playoffs, and it is not over yet”, Brady said on EFL All Access (18:55).

Opponents Date Oxford United (H) 12/04 Stoke City (A) 18/04 Middlesbrough (H) 21/04 Portsmouth (H) 26/04 Watford (A) 03/05 Sheffield Wednesday’s final five games

“Sometimes people don’t know the full context of what is going on behind the scenes, but I feel certain injuries to key players really hindered their progress and trying to get into the playoffs.”

Sheffield Wednesday have won only one out of their last five games and they have lost three games on the trot, going down to Coventry City, Burnley and Sunderland.

Rohl’s team now face two away matches back to back, with long trips to Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City on the menu, as they try their best to return to winning ways.