Paris Saint-Germain star Joao Neves has revealed how the French giants are going to stop Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah and also believes PSG have a better team than the Reds.

Liverpool have been one of the most impressive teams in Europe this season due to their performances in the Premier League and dominance in Europe.

Arne Slot’s men are set to run away with the Premier League title, sitting a whopping 13 points clear, and they finished at the top of the table in the Champions League league phase as well.

French giants PSG are their opponents in the Round of 16 tie and on Wednesday night at Prac des Princes the Reds will take on the defending Ligue 1 champions.

Neves has a clear plan for PSG to dominate the engine room of the match by keeping the ball as much as possible and he insisted he wants to create more on the night as well.

“The best way to defend against these players is to have the ball, that is our strategy. You have to move the ball and produce quality play”, the 20-year-old PSG star told a press conference (via RMC).

Opposition Result Lille (H) 4-1 Stade Briochin (A) 7-0 Lyon (A) 3-2 Brest (H) 7-0 Toulouse (A) 1-0 PSG’s results in the last five all-competition games

Neves also believes that the French side are better as a team than Liverpool, but stressed they want to keep the ball away from Salah as much as possible to deal with the Reds’ lethal hitman.

“We are going to try to cut off possession of the ball and keep it as long as possible.

“As a team, I think we are better.”

Liverpool and PSG have not met each other on the European stage since 2018 when the Ligue 1 side clinched a 2-1 victory against the Reds at Parc des Princes.

PSG have scored 22 times in their last five games in all competitions and Liverpool will need to be defensively astute to deal with PSG’s home support and lethal attack.

The two clubs met each other in Europe for the first time in the 1996/97 Cup Winners’ Cup competition, where PSG won the first leg in Paris 3-0, while Liverpool fell just short in the second leg, winning 2-0.