Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Former Belgium international Stijn Stijnen is of the view that Aston Villa star Youri Tielemans needs to work on his defensive game during transitions to become world-class.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined Aston Villa in 2023 from Leicester City and since arriving at Villa Park, he has been a key part of Unai Emery’s starting line-up.

Tielemans has scored twice while registering four assists for Aston Villa in his 28 Premier League games this season.

Stijnen is of the view that Tielemans is very good when he is in possession of the ball and added that he has good distribution skills to help in Villa’s forward play.

The former Belgium international does believe though that Tielemans will need to improve on his defensive attributes when Aston Villa lose possession of the ball and feels that improving himself in transition will make him world class, as that is what is lacking at the moment.

“I think he is very good in ball possession, but less so in transition. Less aggressive”, Stijnen told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

Season Games Goals Assists 2023-2024 46 3 7 2024-2025 39 3 6 Youri Tielemans’ career so far for Villa

“As a distributor and on the ball, he is strong, with a good shot too.

“His working point is in switching to defend.

“That is what he lacks to be world-class.

“I therefore prefer to see him as close to the attack as possible.

“That’s where his greatest qualities lie.”

Tielemans also has been a standout performer for Aston Villa in the Champions League with one goal and assists under his belt.

Emery will count on Tielemans to step up tonight when Aston Villa take on Club Brugge in the Champions League last 16 stage away from home.

The tie is sure to carry an extra edge for Tielemans as it means going up against one of his homeland’s biggest clubs and, this evening, playing in Belgium.