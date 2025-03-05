Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has warned his side that Lincoln City will not be easy opponents when they visit St Andrew’s and urged his men to go on another unbeaten run after it was ended by Bolton Wanderers.

Davies’ men have been excellent so far this campaign, sitting top of the League One table with a nine-point lead over second-placed Wycombe Wanderers, and are just one win away from securing the EFL Trophy, as Blues will face Peterborough United in the final next month.

A 3-1 defeat against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday was the first loss for Birmingham in their last 19 League One matches and came as something of a surprise given how dominant they have been.

The Birmingham boss believes the performance on Tuesday has not raised questions over his team’s efforts, but admitted that the defence was not up to the mark, and Bolton took advantage of it.

Davies told Birmingham’s official channel (4:11) after the Bolton match: “I wouldn’t question the effort, that wasn’t the problem tonight.

“We were just below our level in a lot of our defensive actions, which cost us the goals and we could not come back.”

The Blues boss urged his side to overcome the setback they suffered against Bolton on Tuesday and be ready for their game at the weekend against Lincoln.

Result Competition Birmingham 0-2 Fulham EFL Cup Charlton 1-0 Birmingham League One Shrewsbury 3-2 Birmingham League One Birmingham 2-3 Newcastle FA Cup Bolton 3-1 Birmingham League One Birmingham City’s defeats this season

Davies does not want the game against Lincoln to be viewed as an easy win and stressed that despite the St Andrew’s factor, a tough clash awaits, which Birmingham must deal with if they want to go on another unbeaten run.

He said: “If we win or lose or draw, it is always the next game that is the most important one.

“It is Lincoln, a tough game, okay we’re at home, but no games are easy.

“So, we need to be ready for that and try to go on another run”.

Lincoln have been in excellent goalscoring form recently, finding the back of the net on eleven occasions in their last four League One matches.

Birmingham though have already played Lincoln twice, once in League One and once in the FA Cup, and beaten them on both occasions.