Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley believes that despite Aston Villa securing a 3-1 win against Club Brugge, the Champions League last 16 tie between the two teams is not over.

On Tuesday night in Belgium, Leon Bailey gave Villa an early lead in the game against Club Brugge, but the Belgian outfit equalised with the help of Maxim De Cuyper in the 12th minute.

Unai Emery’s side bounced back and secured a 3-1 victory with the help of an own goal from Brandon Mechele and a penalty from Marco Asensio.

Aston Villa are now set to face Club Brugge in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 tie at Villa Park on 12th March.

Many may feel a 3-1 advantage to take to Villa Park means the tie is all but over, but Burley warned Villa not to underestimate Club Brugge, as he does not think progression into the quarter-final is done and dusted for the Premier League club.

He pointed out that Club Brugge had a good chunk of ball possession against Villa and created enough chances in Tuesday’s game to show that they have the potential to turn the tide of the tie in their favour at Villa Park next week.

Burley does not think the situation is comparable to Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven, where the Gunners won the first leg 7-1.

“I don’t think it is over; it is not PSV and Arsenal”, Burley said on ESPN FC (1:00).

Date Match Result 29/01/25 Aston Villa vs Celtic 4-2 27/11/24 Aston Villa vs Juventus 0-0 22/10/24 Aston Villa vs Bologna 2-0 02/10/24 Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich 1-0 Aston Villa’s Champions League results at home

“There are only a couple of goals and I think there is an own goal in there, a dubious penalty and Club Brugge had enough possession and chances in that game just to tell me this one is not dead in the water just yet.”

Aston Villa are undefeated in their last 15 games at Villa Park this season and have not lost a single Champions League game at home this season, something which will fill them with confidence.

However, Club Brugge recently went to Italian side Atalanta in the knockout playoff phase and came away from Italy with a 3-1 win in their back pocket, to set up the Aston Villa clash.