Scottish journalist Mark Guidi has insisted that Rangers shot-stopper Jack Butland should be dropped to give backup goalkeeper Liam Kelly a chance to stake his claim for the spot between the sticks.

The Gers are having a season to forget in the Scottish Premiership, something which cost Philippe Clement his job and something which has put the Gers stars under big criticism all season for their performances.

They lost the Scottish League Cup final against their arch-rivals Celtic and are a resounding 16 points behind the Bhoys, who are having a polar opposite campaign.

Now Barry Ferguson is in charge in an interim basis as he attempts to get a tune out of the players between now and the end of the campaign.

Guidi thinks Gers first choice custodian Butland has been very inconsistent since the end of the last term and stressed he has committed far too many mistakes.

He pulled no punches as he admitted that he would consider dropping the English goalkeeper as he believes second-choice Kelly should have an opportunity to grab the starting shot-stopper position under Ferguson.

Opponents Date Fenerbahce (A) 6th March Fenerbahce (H) 13th March Celtic (A) 16th March Dundee (A) 29th March Hibernian (H) 5th April Upcoming five matches for Rangers

“I do not know [what has happened to him] but I would seriously consider leaving him out”, Guidi said on the Go Radio Football Show (4:54) about Butland when he was asked about the Gers goalkeeper.

“He has made far too many mistakes this season; I think probably from March onwards, he just was not quite himself, I do not know what it is.

“So, I would like to think that there is an opportunity for Liam Kelly perhaps to go try and grab the jersey.”

Butland has conceded 38 goals in 37 games and he has been subject to heavy criticism for his mistakes this season.

Rangers will face Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on Thursday in the Europa League Round of 16 first leg in Turkey and it remains to be seen if Kelly, who has played only seven games this season, will get a start ahead of Butland.

It would be a big call for Ferguson to take as the Europa League is Rangers’ only realistic path to success this season.