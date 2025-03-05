Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Former MLS boss Anthony Hudson believes that Jurgen Klopp needs a big slice of credit for just how well Liverpool have been doing under Arne Slot this season.

Klopp stunned Liverpool fans when he decided to walk away from the manager’s job last summer after claiming that he was running out of energy.

He has since returned to the football world with Red Bull, taking on the role of the company’s global head of soccer.

Liverpool turned to Dutchman Slot to replace Klopp, something many saw as an impossible thing to do, and he joined from Feyenoord.

Slot only landed Federico Chiesa as a new player to work with during last summer’s transfer window, but he has been enjoying a sensational campaign with Liverpool, who are firmly on course to lift the Premier League title.

The Dutchman has received massive plaudits for the work he has done at Anfield as boss, but former Colorado Rapids manager Hudson thinks Klopp deserves huge credit for what is unfolding on Merseyside.

Competition Year won Bundesliga 2011, 2012 German Cup 2012 Premier League 2020 FA Cup 2022 Champions League 2019 EFL Cup 2022, 2024 Jurgen Klopp’s major managerial honours

The ex-MLS boss feels that Klopp left a real legacy at Liverpool, including a strong team and a great culture, which is now being built upon by Slot.

“I think the new manager has done an incredible job”, Hudson told us at Inside Futbol via phone.

“But you also need to credit what Klopp left him.

“The team was in a good place, [there was] a strong culture [and] way of working.

“I think that is one of the important parts of the legacy Klopp left to the club.”

Liverpool stand poised to scoop up the Premier League title and enjoy a memorable season under Slot, setting high standards that the Dutchman will then need to live up to in subsequent seasons.

Slot will also be hopeful of backing from Liverpool in the summer transfer window as he looks to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Klopp.