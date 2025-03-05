Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Northampton Town manager Kevin Nolan has backed Nottingham Forest loanee Ben Perry and Charlton Athletic loanee Terry Taylor to form a formidable midfield partnership.

Perry, a 20-year-old English midfielder, is a youth product of Nottingham Forest’s academy and in the winter window he got his first loan move away from the Premier League side.

League One side Northampton Town got Perry for the remainder of the season on loan and he has started the last two games after Cobblers star Liam Shaw suffered an injury.

Charlton Athletic’s 23-year-old Taylor also joined the Cobblers in January after his game time was very limited at the Addicks in the first half of the season.

Perry and Taylor played in a 1-1 draw against Stockport County on Tuesday night in League One and Nolan praised the midfield duo for their performances.

The Cobblers boss admitted that he did not know much about Tricky Trees starlet Perry, but talking to Nottingham Forest youth coaches Warren Joyce and Andy Reid filled him with confidence.

Opponent Date Leyton Orient (A) 8th March Birmingham City (H) 15th March Blackpool (H) 22nd March Cambridge United (A) 29th March Rotherham United (H) 1st April Northampton Town’s next five League One matches

He stressed Perry has delivered at the Cobblers and insisted he will form a strong midfield partnership with Addicks loan star Taylor until the end of the season.

“He has not surprised me, because I spoke to Andy Reid and Warren Joyce and they are the type of lads at Forest, they want to have men in their team”, Nolan told his club’s media (2:24) when he was asked if Perry has surprised him with his performances.

“And I am fortunate enough that my boy is there at the minute so I see it on a consistent basis.

“I did not know a lot about Ben but I trusted those guys and they had confidence in what he could deliver and he has delivered.

“I am delighted for him because he is a lovely lad along with Terry and I think they are just going to get stronger as the season goes on and form a real good partnership.”

Perry will look to secure a better loan move next season by showing his talents under Nolan while Taylor will be looking to impress the Addicks to make a place for himself in Charlton’s starting eleven next season.

Northampton are not clear of relegation worries in League One, sitting just five points above the drop zone, and Nolan will hope his words on the midfield pair come true.