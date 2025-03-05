Burak Kara/Getty Images

Fenerbahce defender Caglar Soyuncu insists that the Yellow Canaries will be well briefed on Rangers before they lock horns with them in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Jose Mourinho’s side have been drawn to play Rangers over two legs in the last 16 of the Europa League, with the opening leg taking place in Istanbul before the return at Ibrox next week.

Fenerbahce boast a passionate fanbase that usually create an electric atmosphere inside the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, something which is sure to be the case once again on a big European night.

The former Leicester City defender, while acknowledging the strength of Rangers, insisted that his team will hope to carry on with their good run of form and use the power of their fans to get a good result on home turf.

Soyuncu also stressed that Mourinho has been explaining Rangers in detail, meaning the Fenerbahce players know what to expect from the Scottish side.

“We know the strength of our opponents”, Soyuncu was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Star.

“We are also a strong team. Our coach explains very well what the opponent does and does not do.

Opponents Result Antalyaspor 3-0 Kasimpasa 3-1 Anderlecht 3-0 Erzurumspor 5-0 Rizespor 3-2 Goztepe Izmir 3-2 Fenerbahce’s last six home matches

“We have been doing very good things lately. We have enjoyed a very good start.

“With the power of our fans, we will hopefully get a good result tomorrow.”

Fenerbahce are currently on a 18-game unbeaten run across all competitions and beat Belgian side Anderlecht 5-2 on aggregate to reach the round of 16.

They were last beaten at home in a Europa League game, when Spanish side Athletic Bilbao visited Istanbul in November and ran out 2-0 winners.

Rangers, now under interim boss Barry Ferguson, meanwhile have lost three of their last six games across all competitions.