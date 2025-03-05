Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Premier League defender Mario Melchiot thinks that Liverpool have calmer heads than Paris Saint-Germain when it comes to performing in the Champions League tonight at the Parc des Princes.

Liverpool are set to face PSG in the Champions League tonight as both sides do battle in the last 16 for a spot in the last eight.

The Reds’ shone brightly in the league stage by finishing top of table and will lock horns with an in-form PSG team, who are undefeated in their last 22 games, winning two of their last four outings 7-0.

Melchiot is of the view that PSG are a different team when it comes to the Champions League, but believes that Liverpool have calmer heads than the French giants in their squad, which will help the Reds to edge past their opponents.

“I think PSG, it doesn’t matter, but when it comes to the Champions League it is just something different and I think that difference is what makes it so special”, Melchiot said on ESPN FC (7:40).

“I think that also it will be in the head of some of the individuals and with Liverpool, I think you have a lot more calm heads to perform in this game.

“That is why I went for them, regardless of whether they go to Paris first and then take it to Liverpool.

Date Match Result 01/03/25 PSG vs Lille 4-1 26/02/25 Stade Briochin vs PSG 0-7 23/02/25 Lyon vs PSG 2-3 19/02/25 PSG vs Brest 7-0 15/02/25 Toulouse vs PSG 0-1 PSG’s last five results

“At Anfield it will totally be a different show and I think that is for anybody.

“It doesn’t matter what club you play for; when you come to Anfield, it is different.”

The last time Liverpool faced PSG at Parc des Princes was in 2018, when the Ligue 1 outfit registered a 2-1 victory over them; the earlier meeting in the group stage saw Liverpool win 3-2 at Anfield.

While PSG have been in impressive form of late, Liverpool will take encouragement from the fact that they have been beaten at home in the Champions League this season, with Atletico Madrid visiting the French capital in November and running out 2-1 winners on the night.

