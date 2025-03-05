Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Former Netherlands midfielder Marciano Vink has admitted that Manchester United loanee Tyrell Malacia ‘annoyed’ him with his performance for PSV Eindhoven against Arsenal on Tuesday night.

The Dutch left-back joined the Red Devils in 2022 from Feyenoord but majorly struggled to get a foothold in the Manchester United team.

He suffered a very long-term injury which kept him out for a massive 18 months and was loaned to Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven for the rest of this current season, in an effort to get his career back on track.

Malacia has been given chances at the Dutch outfit and backed to perform, but PSV’s recent form has been poor and Tuesday’s 7-1 decimation against the Gunners only worsened the situation.

Ex-PSV and Netherlands man Vink has criticised the Red Devils loan star for his first-half performance and his lack of communication with team-mate Noa Lang on the left side of the team.

Vink slammed Malacia further for not picking up Gunners right-back Jurrien Timber, who he feels had a fantastic game due to Malacia’s inability to mark him.

Opponents Result Arsenal (H) 1-7 Go Ahead Eagles (A) 2-3 Go Ahead Eagles (H) 1-2 Juventus (H) 3-1 Willem II (H) 1-1 Malacia’s last five games at PSV

“PSV were not a team again. No communication, players who were running around like headless chickens, I was really annoyed by Malacia in the first half”, Vink said on ESPN’s Voetbalpraat (via Voetbal Primeur) about the Red Devils loanee.

“Malacia has played international matches and in the Premier League, so it seems quite logical to me that you communicate with Lang and say ‘Noa, stay where you are, I’ll pick up Timber’.

“Now Lang kept getting into one-on-one duels with Timber, who played like a glorified right winger.”

Malacia will be bidding to continue to clock up regular game time until the end of the season at PSV, while Manchester United will also be keeping a close eye on how he does.

Whether the defender gets the vote to play in the second leg of the tie remains to be seen, but if he is called upon then a vastly improved performance will be needed from everyone in the PSV side.