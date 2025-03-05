Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Manchester City are not in the race for Bundesliga attacker Benjamin Sesko, who has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs across recent transfer windows.

Sesko has scored 17 goals while registering five assists in all competitions for German outfit RB Leipzig and in the process continued to grow his reputation as one of the most exciting young attacking players in European football.

His exploits have placed him firmly on the radar of a host of clubs and Leipzig could well be tested with offers for his services when the summer transfer window swings open for business in a matter of months.

Sesko has a €70m release clause in his contract at Leipzig, which could increase in the summer based on his performances for the east German side this season.

Manchester City are in the process of rebuilding their squad and have been credited with interest in Sesko, but according to German daily TZ, those links are wide of the mark.

Club Years Red Bull Salzburg 2019-2023 FC Liefering (loan) 2019-2021 RB Leipzig 2023- Benjamin Sesko’s career history

The Sky Blues signed Omar Marmoush from Eintracht Frankfurt in the winter transfer window to aid their forward department and are aware of the talents in the German top flight.

Another Bundesliga raid, for Sesko, though is not something they are contemplating and they are not courting the Slovenian attacker.

Manchester City may be busy with more fresh faces in the summer, but unless there is a rethink at the Etihad then Sesko will not be amongst the new arrivals.