Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin is confident that Sunderland have got what it takes to beat Cardiff City on Saturday, even in the absence of Enzo Le Fee and other first-team players.

The Black Cats have been playing well in the Championship this season and currently sit fourth in the table with 65 points, on course to seal their spot in the playoffs at the end of the campaign.

Sunderland however, suffered two back-to-back defeats against Leeds United and Hull City, before winning their last game 2-1 against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, to do severe damage to any hopes of a top two finish.

Regis Le Bris team’s progress has been significantly hampered by injuries this season and January loan signing Le Fee is one of the latest victims.

The French midfielder has suffered a hamstring injury which will see him out for up to six weeks.

Parkin highlighted Sunderland’s injury crisis and feels that even without the Frenchman, the Black Cats have got enough quality in the team to beat Cardiff comfortably on Saturday.

Cardiff are battling to avoid the drop in the Championship, but Parkin does not think they will get much joy on the road and especially at Sunderland.

Opponents Date Cardiff City 08/03 Preston North End 11/03 Millwall 29/03 Swansea City 12/04 Blackburn Rovers 21/04 QPR 03/05 Sunderland’s remaining home games this season

Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show (12:03): “Not ideal missing Le Fee and a few selection issues, but yes, I think good for a victory here.

“I think Cardiff’s salvation will come, probably at home if they are to be in the Championship next season.

“I expect Sunderland to win this one and win it relatively comfortably.

“I’ll go 2-0 Sunderland.”

The Black Cats have already defeated Cardiff 2-0 this season, and will look to replicate that performance at the weekend, as they welcome the Bluebirds to the Stadium of Light.

Boss Le Bris will have to make do without a number of players, with Dan Ballard also sidelined, while Jayden Danns has yet to play for the club following his loan switch from Liverpool.