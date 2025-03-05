Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Bristol City star Leroy Rosenior has insisted West Ham United loan star George Earthy has stepped up to score goals and has taken the pressure off the Robins strikers.

The England Under-21 international has been at the Hammers academy since 2010 and he is considered a big talent for the future.

Earthy has three Premier League appearances under his belt alongside a goal in the English top tier from the previous season.

He was loaned out to Championship side Bristol City in the summer to gain experience playing first-team football, but it took him time to settle at his new club.

Earthy scored twice against Middlesbrough last month to grab a 2-1 win and following that he played his first 90 minutes for Liam Manning’s side on Tuesday night against Millwall.

Former Robins hitman Rosenior is pleased with Earthy’s contribution to the team as he feels the Irons loan star has done well to take pressure off the strikers by scoring goals.

He stressed that the focus is all on the strikers to deliver on a regular basis, but Earthy has stepped up when needed.

Opponent Date Hull City (H) 8th March Sheffield United (A) 11th March Norwich City (H) 14th March Burnley (A) 29th March Watford (H) 5th April Bristol City’s upcoming 5 Championship games for Earthy to look forward to

“Everybody has got to take responsibility to score goals”, Rosenior said on Robins TV (16:33).

“Everybody looks at the striker and yes rightly so, that takes the pressure off other people.

“We have strikers to score goals, but everybody has got to chip in with vital moments and get themselves in the position and take responsibility to finish as well and do the right thing.

“That is exactly what George Earthy has done”, he added.

Earthy has mostly been a substitute option for Manning since his arrival at the Robins, but now he will look to become a regular name in the team in the coming weeks.

Bristol City are right in the mix to finish inside the top six this season and Earthy will look to make a telling difference to help the Robins finish the campaign strongly and also impress Hammers boss Graham Potter.