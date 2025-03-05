Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin believes that the writing is on the wall for a mid-table finish for QPR after their recent results.

Marti Cifuentes’ men have endured a poor run of form since February, which has seen the Hoops drop down to 14th position and eight points behind the playoff spots.

QPR have only kept two clean sheets in the Championship in 2025, against bottom team Derby County and second bottom Plymouth Argyle.

Parkin believes QPR’s results in the last few weeks mean that the writing is on the wall for a mid-table finish, with little prospect of a late run to claim a spot in the playoffs.

The former striker thinks that is no reason for disappointment for the R’s though as their season could have been a lot worse than finishing in mid-table in the Championship.

Parkin said on the Championship Score Predictions show (14:27): “I didn’t really feel that QPR were going to win that game [against Sheffield United].

“Obviously the season is going to end mid-table, could have been a hell of a lot worse.

Finishing position Season 18th 2023/24 20th 2022/23 11th 2021/22 9th 2020/21 13th 2019/20 QPR’s Championship finishes last five seasons

“But those kind of [QPR’s] playoff aspirations of a few weeks ago are just subsiding now.”

Cifuentes’ men are set to travel to the Hawthorns on Saturday to face sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion, who have lost just two of their past six matches and are looking for Tony Mowbray to guide them to the Premier League.

QPR have already been beaten 3-1 by West Brom, in the opening game of the Championship this season, and the Baggies will start as strong favourites to complete a league double over the R’s.

If the playoffs are out of reach then Cifuentes will want to try to guide QPR to a top half finish, something they have failed to achieve in the last two seasons.