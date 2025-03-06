Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic legend Peter Grant has made it clear that he is not surprised to see Bhoys star Alistair Johnston attracting transfer interest from European giants Inter Milan.

The 26-year-old full-back rose to prominence with his performances in the MLS for Nashville and then Montreal, something which tempted Celtic to move to take him to Scotland.

The Glasgow giants snapped up Johnston back in 2023 from Montreal and he has been an important player for the Bhoys since, as he has made 101 appearances at the Scottish side so far and is a first choice selection for boss Brendan Rodgers.

In recent days, Serie A giants Inter Milan have been credited with interest in the Canada full-back and Bhoys legend Grant feels Johnston has shown his steel against big teams this season in the Champions League.

Grant insisted that Johnston has improved his ability to defend the back-post this season and is clear that has added a new dimension to the defender’s game.

The Bhoys legend thinks Johnston is an intelligent player who has been tested in the Champions League with Celtic this season and has not been found wanting.

He is not willing to be downbeat about Johnston being linked with Inter Milan as he feels it shows that the Celtic star is performing well.

Club Years Vaughan Azzurri 2015-2020 Nashville SC 2020-2021 Montreal 2022 Celtic 2023- Alistair Johnston’s clubs so far

“No, the way he has been performing as a full-back defensively, because people talk about full-backs attacking nowadays, what they do going forward”, Grant said on the Go Radio Football Show (3:25) when he was asked if he is surprised to see Johnston attracting interest from Inter Milan.

“I think whilst Alistair Johnston did fantastically well last season, I thought maybe a small weakness in his game was defending his back post really, really well and I think that has brought a new dimension to his game.

“We know he can get forward, we know he is strong one-on-one, but I thought his body position sometimes from the ball with the other side, he would lose silly goals and I think he has got much better on that.

“He is obviously an intelligent player who learns from his weaknesses and makes them better and I have been really, really impressed with him.

“So, it does not surprise me at all, because he has been playing against the best team and performed against them and that is how you are always judged as against the best players how do you perform?

“And I do not think he has let himself down at all this season.

“I am delighted in the respect that there are teams like Inter Milan are talking about your players because it means they are doing well.

“It never worries me. You worry about it when people are not talking about your players.”

Johnston attracted interest from the Premier League, with links in the winter transfer window and, according to The Athletic, Ipswich Town and Fulham looking closely at him.

Celtic have shown that they are not opposed to letting their best players go for good money and it remains to be seen if the same path will be taken for Johnston in the summer if a big offer lands on their table.